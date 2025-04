FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a balcony blaze in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire broke out at E Las Olas Boulevard and S Andrews Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were able to reach the 10th floor apartment and put out the flames.

The apartment wasn’t damaged and nobody was hurt.

