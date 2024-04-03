DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders were on the scene of a commercial fire in Davie Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a sandblasting company located on the intersection of Southwest 50th Avenue and 34th Place.

Several fire trucks were at the scene in an abundance of caution as industrial fires may have potential accelerants or chemicals that could cause more damage.

Davie Fire Rescue crews were seen wrapping up around 5 a.m. after extinguishing the flames.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this fire.

A battalion chief is expected to speak to 7News for more information on this incident.

