Firefighters extinguish car fire outside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to put out a car fire that sparked outside of a home in Lauderhill.

Officials said the fire was burning a dark gray sedan on the driveway of a house along the 3800 block of Northwest 67th Way, just after 4 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames before they could spread to the house.

According to the Lauderhill Fire Department, a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to catch fire.

No injuries were reported.

