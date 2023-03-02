WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to get the flames extinguished in a West Park home.

The blaze ignited in a residence on Southwest 56th Avenue and Miami Gardens Road, Thursday morning.

Multiple agencies were on the scene as they worked together in the aftermath of the firefight.

SkyForce captured footage of the damage where a backroom of the house was completely demolished.

No injuries have been reported.

