LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a one-alarm fire that erupted in the flea market area of a Swap Shop in Lauderhill, Tuesday morning.

According to the Lauderhill Fire Department, the blaze ignited at approximately 4:30 a.m. when multiple containers caught fire near the flea market, located at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd.

When fire crews arrived, they immediately got to work and were able to control the flames within 15 minutes. No injuries or transports have been reported.

Deputy Chief Jeff Levy said that three interconnected containers filled with different materials burned and turned out to be a total loss. He also mentioned that when police and security guards arrived at the scene, they heard explosions.

“Based on what Lauderhill Police and security were telling us, prior to the fire department’s arrival they heard explosions coming from inside the container,” said Levy. “They did elude to the fact that it sounded like fireworks. The business is definitely going to be a total loss, yes. Inside the Swap Shop’s flea market area.”

As the fire officials worked to extinguish the fire, they said that it was too early to determine the precise cause of the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

