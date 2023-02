DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A home up in smoke in Dania Beach.

7SkyForce captured video of the firefight on Northwest 25th Avenue and Third Terrace, Wednesday morning.

Thick smoke arose from the windows of the apartment building.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews treated two people for minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.