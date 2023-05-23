WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house that caught fire in West Park.

According to officials, the fire started around 4:57 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities later found that the home was unoccupied, as it was an abandoned building that was under renovation.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes thanks to the help of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews, along with deputies, that worked on the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.