CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of firefighters ride to remember Florida’s fallen first responders.

The group took part in the Brotherhood Ride, and on Friday, they stopped by a firehouse in Coral Springs.

They took off from Naples on Oct. 27 and were expected to cycle 600 miles across the state, riding 70 to 90 miles a day.

“Every year, we do an annual bike ride. We have riders coming from across America to do this. They’ll come to Naples, we’ll start in Naples,” said Jeff Morse, Brotherhood Ride’s president and founder, “and we always honor Florida’s fallen. Any public service safety officer that died in the state, we’ll honor.”

The ride ended in Miami on Saturday.

