PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to contain a restaurant fire in Pembroke Pines.

The fire broke out at the restaurant across the street from North Perry Airport.

Officials said the flames were contained to the kitchen area and were put under control quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.