DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to a local neighborhood after a home’s kitchen went up in flames.

The incident unfolded around 7 a.m. Thursday on Northwest 35th Street near Northwest 78th Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately went to work and were able to contain the the blaze to the kitchen area if the house.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported to residents or to fire personnel.

