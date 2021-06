FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak forced residents to evacuate their homes in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire rescue worked to seal a natural gas line Wednesday afternoon.

A construction crew ruptured the line along Isle of Venice Drive.

Rescue crews later repaired the line, and everyone was able to return home.

