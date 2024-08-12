LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a fire at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill after a shipping container caught fire late Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the lot along the 3200 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

According to officials, the fire was contained to a single shipping container filled with lithium batteries.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

