PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A potentially hazardous situation unfolded as an underground gas leak occurred along 148th Avenue and Sheridan Street in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. in a shopping plaza just off Interstate 75, Monday.

Local firefighters and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and worked to contain the leak.

A team of skilled firefighters diligently dug a hole to access the source of the leak, employing all necessary precautions to safeguard the area and prevent any potential escalation of the incident.

The leak was successfully contained and capped.

