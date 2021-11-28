FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas leak at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the site in the area of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Second Street, Saturday morning.

Officials said construction workers hit a gas line at the site.

Crews temporarily evacuated the area as a precaution.

They were able to fix the line and secure the site.

