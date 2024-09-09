PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 50 firefighters were dispatched to a massive barn fire in Parkland where one firefighter was later transported to hospital as after showing signs of heat exhaustion. The firefighter is expected to be OK.

It happened around 5 a.m., Monday morning when units received a call concerning a barn and guest house fire. Aerial video from 7Skyforce showed flames engulfing the structure located along the 7300 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace.

There were chickens inside the barn, but firefighters were able to safely remove them.

“We received a 911 call around 5 a.m., this morning from a resident who reported that their barn and their guest house behind their home was on fire. When our units arrived they found this large structure that was fully engulfed in fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser. “Thankfully there was no animals in there that was trapped. Everybody was able to get out and at this point we did transport one firefighter to a local hospital and so far there’s no other injuries other than that.”

Firefighters were observed battling the blaze on the ground, from the exterior of the property, because it was too dangerous to go inside. The fire was stubborn and took a while to get under control, even then, smoke was still rising from building and hot spots had to be monitored.

Using nearby resources, crews even pumped water from canals to ensure they had enough water.

“Most of the times we have to draft out of canals and lakes to get water. Thankfully, we had enough water in our fire trucks and were able to draft out of local ponds and canals to be able to get water to put the fire out,” said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser.

Exhausted from the flames, they switched out crews and took breaks as needed.

The structure is completely damaged and the roof has collapsed.

No animals or other humans were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

