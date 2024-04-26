COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters successfully extinguished a house fire early Friday morning in Cooper City, which caused heavy smoke and damage, particularly in the garage and attic areas. According to fire officials, no injuries have been reported.

Just after 7:40 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) arrived at 11523 SW 53rd Place after a witness called 911 to report the two-story home ablaze.

Live footage from 7Skyforce showed fire crews working to manage the fire and heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the garage, which has been converted into a bedroom, was heavily consumed with fire that extended into the attic space. This conversion made it difficult for firefighters to enter and maintain the blaze.

The flames were extinguished in about 30 minutes and now crews are conducting overhaul operations and wetting down hotspots.

According to BSFR, it does not appear that anybody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.