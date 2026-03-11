PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on a home fire in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the area on Northwest Eighth Court on Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured smoke billowing into the air as fire crews swarmed the home.

After a brief fire fight, officials were able to get the blaze under control.

Crews say the house didn’t sustain any extensive damage and the fire was contained to the second floor.

Neighbors said the homeowners weren’t there at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

