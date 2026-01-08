CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Dash camera footage from a fire truck offers a new perspective on a fire that destroyed an abandoned clubhouse in Coral Springs in late December.

The footage shows firefighters approaching the burning building at the Heron Bay Golf Club, located at 11801 Heron Bay Blvd., Dec. 27.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air as the flames consumed the abandoned clubhouse.

Crews worked through the night to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby properties.

While they managed to extinguish the flames, the entire structure was destroyed.

No one was hurt.

