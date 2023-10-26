LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an ironic job for firefighters after one of their own trucks caught on fire.

The incident happened at a Lauderhill station Thursday morning, as firefighters found smoke coming from the front cabin of the truck.

They were able to quickly knock out the blaze.

No one was hurt and there no damage was done to the station.

Officials said repairs to the truck are costly and will take time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

