PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-vehicle crash involving a Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue truck blocked the intersection of Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road for hours and sent a firefighter and a driver to the hospital.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the fire truck was responding to a call Friday afternoon when it was struck by a car whose driver did not yield the right of way.

A witness told 7News the white sedan was heading north on Flamingo Road when it slammed into the ambulance, which was heading east on Pines Boulevard.

The rescue vehicle, police said, then crashed into an electrical box, which caused the intersection to lose power.

The impact was so strong, the ambulance was shoved into a power pole.

“Send two rescues, an ambulance and a battalion, please. We’ve got heavy damage to the vehicle that ran into us,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

Cameras showed the vehicle off the roadway and taped off on a grassy area.

A firefighter and the driver of the white sedan that hit the truck were taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to fire officials.

Florida Power & Light crews also responded to the scene to address traffic signals that were not working.

Friday’s crash comes one day after a fire rescue truck collided with a lawn service truck in Pompano Beach, sending three Pompano Beach Fire Rescue firefighters and two landscapers to the hospital.

“[I was] parking, you know, in the parking lot, and I hear the, you know, strong, like an accident,” said a witness. “I see the – all the humo. Come on, what’s it called? The smoke.”

Those firefighters have since been released from the hospital, but the two landscapers have not.

Back in Pemboke Pines, the roadway has reopened, but the traffic signal at the intersection will be out of service until late Friday night, police said.

