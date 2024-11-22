PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-vehicle crash involving a Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue truck blocked the intersection of Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Authorities said the fire truck was responding to a call Friday afternoon when it was struck by a vehicle.

The collision left the truck off the roadway and taped off on a grassy area.

A firefighter and the driver of the vehicle that hit the truck were taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to fire officials.

Florida Power & Light crews also responded to the scene to address traffic signals that were not working.

