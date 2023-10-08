HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Walmart location in Hollywood closed early after what police described as a possible arson attack.

Cellphone video captured the flames that ignited on Saturday inside the large retailer, located on Hollywood Boulevard and North State Road 7.

Employees and shoppers were evacuated as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units rushed to put out the blaze.

There were no injuries.

