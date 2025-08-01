HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire tore through a room at a motel in Hallandale Beach, leaving a woman without a home.

The flames broke out around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning at the El Rancho Motel, located at 424 North Federal Highway and Northeast 5th Street.

“A 25 residential fire at 424 North Federal Highway, the ex-boyfriend came to the house and set a fire outside of her home, in front of that 1020,” a 911 dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

According to officials, about 40 firefighters responded and knocked down the flames within about 10 minutes.

“We’re going to start evacuating all the other apartments around it,” a firefighter can be heard saying over the radio. “Be advised it’s on the north side of the building on Fifth Street.”

The outside of the unit shows a shattered window and soot-covered glass, and the interior is heavily damaged completely destroyed by the blaze.

The woman and her friend were on the scene surveying the damage.

She declined to speak on camera, still rattled by the fire, but a friend of the woman who was on the scene told 7News that he is trying to salvage whatever she has left.

The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

