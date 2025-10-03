FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man, his son and a dog were safely evacuated from their Fort Lauderdale home after it erupted in flames.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the house fire along the 2500 block of Middle River Driver, just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived at the home to encounter heavy flames spewing from the garage’s roof.

The firefight lasted roughly 40 minutes, according to officials.

The man, his son and their pet were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

