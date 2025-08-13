FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames Wednesday morning after being dispatched to an apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews received 911 calls around 8:30a.m. reporting a fire just off off Northwest Eighth Street and 11th Avenue.

At the scene, they encountered heavy smoke but worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze.

According to fire officials, an elderly resident safely made it out the home.

The fire is now under control.

