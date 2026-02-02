Firefighters are working on extinguishing some flames that spread through a junkyard in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire officials responded to the scene in the 2200 block of Northwest 16th Street on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing multiple streams of water being thrown on the flames as crews attempt to extinguish the flames. Smoke coming from the junkyard is being pushed to the southeast area.

Officials say a lithium battery caused the fire and a metal vehicle has been crushed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

