SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out on the roof of a Pollo Tropical in Sunrise.

Cameras showed heavy smoke rising from the restaurant located on West Sunrise Boulevard, late Saturday night.

Firefighters got to work and douses the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear what started the blaze.

