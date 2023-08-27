DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews and police responded to a fire in a Davie apartment complex.

The flames ignited in a house located on the 11000 block of Southwest 15th Manor, around midnight on Sunday.

Davie Fire Department reported one adult and one child that sustained smoke inhalation, both were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

American Red Cross is assisting approximately 10 adults and 10 children from other units who have been displaced at least for the night.

The fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.