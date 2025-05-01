LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames in Lighthouse Point after a fire broke out at a martial arts studio.

Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Elite Force BJJ, located along the 4700 block of North Federal Highway, just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The business was closed at the time.

No one was hurt.

The cause od the fire remains under investigation.

