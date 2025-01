DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at an FPL power plant site in Dania Beach is under investigation after smoke was seen rising from the roof, sparking concerns.

7Skyforce was over the plant near Southwest 42nd Avenue and 43rd Court Friday morning.

A spokesperson at FPL confirmed that there was a fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

