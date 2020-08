LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire has severely damaged an apartment in Lauderhill.

The flames ignited in the kitchen of a unit and spread near Northwest 19th Street and 42nd Terrace, Monday night.

Firefighters took two hours to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.