HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of a house fire.

Flames ignited at 3338 Roosevelt St., Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured crews working to put the fire out.

According to fire rescue, the blaze may have started in a vehicle that was parked alongside the home, which spread to the structure.

Officials also did a primary search of the structure while there was still smoke and flames inside, and they did not find anyone inside the house.

