POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pompano Beach fire units responded to a gas leak after a construction crew struck a gas line, Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at 1903 Bay Drive.

Fire crews surrounded the neighborhood as they attempted to locate the leak.

Once the leak was found, HAZMAT teams helped fire crews cap the leak about an hour later.

