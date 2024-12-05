PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a home going up in flames in a Planation neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The fire was sparked around in the wee hours of the morning in the area of 12345 Northwest 23rd Court, jus east of the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Aerial view of the massive home showed some of doors being charred and covered in black smoke.

It appears there isn’t substantial damage done to the exterior of the home.

There’s reports that this is a fatal fire but that information has not been confirmed by the fire department as yet.

FPL arrived on scene to shut the power off to ensure the Fire Marshals can safely conduct their investigation.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined by Fire Marshals.

Police have the roads in the area closed as they investigate.

7News have reached out for more information.

