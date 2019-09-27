Fire rescue puts out boat fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire on a boat that was unoccupied.

The firefighters responded to the incident in the area of 444 Isle of Cari, at around 12:45 p.m., Friday.

According to firefighters, although they’re investigating the cause of the fire, the owner of the boat said they were working on the boat two days ago, and the fire seems to be electrical in nature.

