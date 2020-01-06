Fire Rescue investigating hazardous materials at Hollywood motel

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue crews are investigating hazardous materials found at a motel.

The investigation is occurring at the Econo Lodge located at 1725 Taft Street, Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the motel’s pool was seen closed and a large white bucket sitting near it.

It remains unclear what chemicals prompted the response.

