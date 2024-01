FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a dumpster fire Wednesday that spread to an adjacent building.

Just after 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at the scene on the 2800 block of US-1 in Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and prevented any further damage.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.