DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) responded to calls of a garbage truck fire around 7 a.m. on Interstate 595, Monday. Fire crews found the blaze to be challenging because of the location of the truck, the high fuel load, and the lack of fire hydrants on the interstate.

The FLFR worked with their partners at Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, requesting a water tanker truck to substitute for the missing hydrants.

They also called in a secondary hazardous material team to help offload a large amount of diesel fuel.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the fire was under control and eventually extinguished.

The incident led to closures on Interstate 95 near Davie Boulevard but have since been reopened.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

