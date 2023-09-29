LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals have created a wet mess in Lighthouse Point.

According to Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue, someone is opening the valves to a pipe that supplies a sprinkler system, and every time crews come out to shut it off, they have to go back and shut it off again.

The situation unfolded at least three times on Thursday night along North Federal Highway, near Northeast 36th Street.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.