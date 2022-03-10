WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Six men in South Florida for spring break were taken out of a Wilton Manors home after they overdosed on a substance fire officials believe was cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials responded to a home along NW 29th Court and Ninth Avenue, around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

The home is listed as an AirBnB.

“We saw paramedics pulling kids out of house unconscious just laying them on the grass,” said neighbor Dana Fumosa.

7Skyforce hovered over the home, as the men were transported to the hospital.

Four of the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and the other two victims were taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

Police remained on the scene to talk to a few people who remained at the home.

Investigators said the home was full of people, who were here on spring break, when at some point some began doing drugs and overdosing.

“We are being told that four of those people had taken a substance that was believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl when they went down into cardiac arrest,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

That’s when first responders said two friends of the four victims began to perform CPR, which then exposed them to the dangerous drug as well.

“We were able to get some of those individuals back so their heart was beating again with a Narcan. However, four of those individuals were still in respiratory arrest,” said Gollan.

One of the spring breakers is still currently in the ICU.

“He is currently intubated, which means he’s not breathing on his own,” said Gollan.

Officials are now concerned this bad batch of drugs may lead to other near death situations.

“It brings great concern there could be more OD’s over the next couple of days, just basing what we are seeing with the fentanyl we saw that was here this evening,” said Gollan.

It remains unknown who these spring breakers are.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.