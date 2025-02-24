FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A building fire in Fort Lauderdale is sparking suspicion.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1000 block of North Federal Highway, Sunday morning.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

Officials said the structure is a vacant building that used to be a hotel.

No one was hurt, but investigators are now looking into what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.