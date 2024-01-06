FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apparent tornado touched down in parts of downtown Fort Lauderdale, city and fire officials said, a fearsome sight that was recorded on video by multiple witnesses.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the funnel cloud formed over land and touched down west of Las Olas and the Intracoastal Waterway, just before 6 p.m., Saturday.

Officials with the National Weather Service said it was initially located near Federal Highway and Southeast 15th Street before making its way toward Las Olas Boulevard.

As the tornado gained strength, FLFR officials said, it made contact with some structures, power lines and marine vessels before it moved quickly toward the east and reached the ocean.

NWS officials had issued a tornado warning for a section of southeastern Broward County extending south of downtown toward Port Everglades. It was allowed to expire at 6 p.m.

Multiple witnesses recorded cellphone video of the funnel cloud wreaking havoc. Cellphone video captured the funnel cloud appearing to jump over condominium buildings. Several blasts and flames could also be seen in the video clips.

City officials advised residents to remain watchful of any debris or downed power lines.

In an X post, city officials said no injuries have been reported, adding that FLFR crews “are assessing the damage, which appears to be minor.”

FLFR officials said they responded to calls about a damaged vessel at 1 Las Olas Circle and damage to a home along the 1700 block of Southeast 10th Street.

Firefighters responded to both scenes and found some minor damage to vessels and roof damage at the home on Southeast 10th Street.

NWS officials have yet to officially confirm a touchdown, but said in a statement that they will conduct a storm survey on Sunday.

