LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out inside an assisted living facility in Lauderhill led to some frightening moments for its residents.

The blaze ignited in an apartment at the facility, located along Rock Island Road, Sunday morning.

Some residents were evacuated from the four-story building, while others had to shelter in place.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

