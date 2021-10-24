FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out inside a room at a motel in Fort Lauderdale and sent a man to the hospital has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Bali Hai Motel along North Federal Highway, at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

The room where the flames ignited was destroyed.

First responders found the victim lying in the doorway of the burning room.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

A police officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are looking into whether this was arson.

The fire forced the motel to close off several rooms.

