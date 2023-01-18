CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Coral Springs displacing many residents.

Fire officials said the blaze occurred around midnight in the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive, Wednesday.

Video footage showed the aftermath of the building where the roof of the complex caved in.

According to the fire chief, it took 40 firefighters to extinguish the flames and mentioned that the fire was fully involved meaning the flames breached through the roof.

Residents said they woke up to see flames shooting from the building and exited the building safely.

“My next-door neighbor pounded on my door,” recalled one resident, Sean Warden. “She said, ‘There’s a fire.’ [and] I helped get her three cats out. By the time I got her three cats out, the fire got so big.”

Firefighters had to rescue numerous pets from the building, but residents were able to rescue more of their animals from the building during and after the burning occurred.

“I didn’t expect it to get so big so quickly,” said Warden. “They saved three of my cats and I went back inside to find the rest of my cats.”

He was grateful fire crews helped save their lives.

“I think [a firefighter] put oxygen in the car where we temporarily placed the cats to help them out. I think that was great,” said Warden.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started in the back of the building, but that has yet to be confirmed.

“The flames were about 15 to 20 feet high,” said another bearded resident.” You felt as soon as you walked out.”

All of the residents and animals inside the building were unharmed, but the building has been condemned.

Although the Red Cross stopped by to help out those who need a temporary home, neighbors were happy to help each other out.

“We’re a good community and we help each other,” said the bearded resident. “We help each other, we’re good neighbors and we’re there for each other. Whatever anyone needs, we’re gonna try to get back to normal.”

The fire remains under investigation.

