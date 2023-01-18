CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Coral Springs.

On Tuesday night, the blaze occurred in the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive.

Video footage showed the inside of the building charred and destroyed.

Residents said they woke up to see flames shooting from the building around midnight.

The fire remains under investigation.

