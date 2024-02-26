PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in a Pembroke Pines left a garage gutted and a car charred.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a home on Northwest 106th Avenue and 20th Street, Sunday evening.

Cellphone video showed the garage fully engulfed in flames. As people watched in disbelief, firefighters are seen arriving to battle the blaze.

7News cameras captured the aftermath, with not only the vehicle destroyed but extensive damage around it.

