OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Oakland Park Fire Rescue extinguished a structure fire at 195 West Oakland Park Boulevard on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a restaurant in the Days Inn property. The affected building is adjacent to but not connected to the main hotel building.

Although the blaze was put out, the scene remained active around 7:30 a.m. as fire crews continued to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported and no one needed to be transported to the hospital.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

