DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home and left one dead in Deerfield Beach Sunday morning.

Fire crews were seen working to put out the flames pouring from a home at 951 Northeast 50th Street off of North Dixie Highway.

According to residents, the home is broken up into multiple apartments occupied by different people. They tell 7News they were sleeping when the fire alarms went off at around 2:15 a.m.

One of residents, who happened to be outside at the time, said he ran back in to try and save his roommates.

“It’s really foggy. I see black smoke, I bust the door open, all I see is fire and smoke,” said one resident. “So went to the kitchen to get water, I went to the bathroom to get water. I turned the sink on. I went back and forth into the kitchen. I got a hose to try and spray it down. I did the best I could.”

“I got up and opened the door, and noticed it was all smoke in the house,” said another resident. “Now, my other roommate opened upon my other roommate’s door and saw a lot of flames. So it obviously started in that room, and I’m not sure how it spread, if it spread throughout the whole house, but there is a lot of damage.”

The fire has since been extinguished. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist the victims.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office told 7News the site has become a crime scene.

One body was seen being removed from the home by investigators. Residents said the victim had only recently moved into the house.

The extent of the damages is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

