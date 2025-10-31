MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue units and Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Arcadia Drive on Thursday evening.

7News cameras captured firefighters fighting the flames and then later cleaning up their equipment after the fire was out.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire so there were no injuries reported.

Sandro Elvier, a witness, tells 7News he heard a loud bang before seeing smoke and flames.

“[I saw] fire. The fire [started] immediately and as soon as I started calling 911, a police officer arrived and I saw wires sparking and going to the house and the fire was coming from the back of the house,” he said.

7News has learned the owner of the home drove inro the neighborhood, took a look at their home in flames and drove away. They will be speaking with the Red Cross at some point in the coming hours.

Florida Power & Light has arrived at the neighborhood to restore power to some of the homes after electricity was affected due to the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

